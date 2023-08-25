Zimbabweans anxiously wait for election results as armed police gather with water cannons

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabweans are waiting anxiously for the outcome of general elections as dozens of armed police with water cannons guard the national results center, the scene of deadly violence after the previous vote five years ago. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it is still verifying results from polling stations and could start releasing details Friday. Results in the presidential voting are not expected for several days. Zimbabwe’s long history of disputed elections has left many wary of official results. Voting closed Thursday after delays in distributing ballot papers in the capital and other urban areas prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend voting by a day.

