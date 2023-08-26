A fire at a fueling station in Romania causes 2 explosions, killing at least 1 and injuring dozens

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania say a fire at a fueling station caused an explosion that killed at least one person and injured at least eight others, prompting an evacuation of the immediate area. A second explosion at the station Saturday injured at least 26 firefighters. The explosions happened at a fueling station that provides liquefied petroleum gas, a fuel used in household appliances and as a gasoline and diesel alternative in some vehicles. They took place in the town of Crevedia, around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Romania’s health minister confirmed to local media that one person had died.

