A Palestinian dies a month after being shot during an Israeli raid in the West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian news agency has reported that a 20-year-old died of wounds a month after being shot during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank. The WAFA news agency said Ezzedine Kanan, from the town of Jaba near Jenin, was shot in the head on July 3 during one of the most intense Israeli military operations in the West Bank. His death brings the total to 14 killed during the two-day raid. The army said it inflicted heavy damage on militant groups in the Jenin refugee camp. An offshoot of the secular nationalist Fatah party, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, claimed Kanan as one of its “fiercest fighters” and pledged to avenge his loss.

