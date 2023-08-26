German state official denies writing an antisemitic flyer when he was at school

BERLIN (AP) — The deputy governor of the German state of Bavaria has rejected allegations that he was responsible for an antisemitic flyer as a high school student. Hubert Aiwanger said on Saturday that he didn’t write the flyer and considers its contents “disgusting and inhuman.” He said he knows who created it and that the person would explain himself but it isn’t his style to “squeal on other people.” Daily German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that when Aiwanger was 17, he was suspected of writing a typed flyer calling for entries to a competition that listed “a free flight through the chimney at Auschwitz” as 1st prize. Aiwanger’s elder brother later identified himself as the author. Bavaria holds a state election on Oct. 8.

