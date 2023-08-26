Ten-hut Time Machine? West Point to open time capsule possibly left by cadets in the 1820s

The contents of a long-forgotten time capsule recently discovered inside the base of a monument at West Point and believed to have been left by cadets in the late 1820s are set to be revealed. The container to be pried open Monday was discovered in May during restoration to a monument honoring a Revolutionary War hero. The small lead box could provide a window into the early days of the storied U.S. Military Academy. It’s not certain exactly when the box was placed in the monument’s marble base or who chose the items inside, though a committee of five cadets that may have been involved included 1829 graduate and future Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

