Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou says he will seek Taiwan’s presidency as independent candidate

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, says he will run as an independent candidate for president in Taiwan’s 2024 election, ending months of speculation. At a news conference Monday, Gou criticized the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China. He said Taiwan also needs new approaches on the economy and other matters at home. Gou’s Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple and has factories in China. Gou has long had presidential aspirations, running unsuccessfuly the 2019 election, in which Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party easily won re-election.

