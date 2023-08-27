Man killed, several injured in overnight shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Police say an overnight shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar has one man dead and five others injured by gunshots. Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead. Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder says another man was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning. Media reports say four others suffered non-life threatening injuries. There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police. The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge in the city’s downtown area.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.