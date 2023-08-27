Modi says India as G20 host will be inclusive and invites African Union to become permanent members

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country’s role as the G20 host this year would focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world, and has proposed the African Union to become permanent members of the forum. He made the remarks on Sunday at the Business 20 Summit in New Delhi, a conference of policymakers and business leaders who gathered to discuss themes like digital transformation, building resilient supply chains, debt distress and climate change goals. As host of the G20 this year, India has consistently appealed for the fractured grouping to reach consensus on issues that disproportionately affect developing countries, or the so-called Global South, even if the broader East-West split over Ukraine can’t be resolved.

