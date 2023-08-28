A Hong Kong language group shuts down after an essay alleged to have breached security law

HONG KONG (AP) — A group that promotes the Cantonese language has shut down after Hong Kong authorities said an essay submitted to a literary competition three years ago violated the national security law. It’s the latest example of the city’s erosion of freedom of expression. Andrew Chan, chairperson of the Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis, said in a Facebook post that national security officers visited his former home, where his family lives, without a search warrant last week when he was out of town. He saud the officers asked him to remove the fictional essay in question from his group’s website. Chan said he decided to halt the operation of his association due to the legal risks and a lack of resources.

