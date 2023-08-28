Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

Authorities in Massachusetts have concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband. The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois on Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that officials announced they had identified the woman, known until then as the “Lady of the Dunes,” as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee. She was 37 when she was killed. Since then, the focus turned to Terry’s husband, Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who had married her a few months before she disappeared.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.