German rail workers vote against open-ended strikes, accepting a pay offer and inflation bonus

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s rail workers will not go on open-ended strikes after less than 50% of union members voted for all-out strike action. A vote of 75% in favor would have been necessary. The ballot was preceded by months of so-called “warning strikes,” lasting for hours or days, a common tactic in German wage negotiations. The German news agency dpa says a majority of workers also voted in favor of an offer from arbitration. Under the compromise deal, workers will receive a pay increase of 410 euros a month in two stages over 25 months. They’ll also receive an inflation compensation bonus of 2,850 euros in October.

