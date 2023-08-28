Sonny Seiler of Georgia football mascots and “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” dies at 90

Georgia attorney Sonny Seiler has died at the age of 90. He was owner of the University of Georgia’s famed line of “Uga” bulldog mascots. He also served as lead defense counsel in a notorious case chronicled in the book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” The university says Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah after a short illness. The “Uga” tradition began in 1956 when Seiler and his wife brought their English bulldog to the season-opening football game. Since then, Seiler and his family have raised a continual line of “Uga” mascots for the Georgia football program.

