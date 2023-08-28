Videos show how the Fargo shooter targeted officers, North Dakota attorney general says

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Additional video recordings of last month’s ambush of police in Fargo, North Dakota, show how the gunman seemed to target the officers. The state’s attorney general showed videos from bodycams, a dashboard camera and a nearby business to The Associated Press and other media. They provide a fuller picture of the July 14 attack. It shows how gunman Mohamad Barakat waited for about four minutes before unleashing a torrent of rifle fire. Officer Zach Robinson disabled the rifle with a shot from a 9 mm handgun from 75 feet away and then ran toward danger, ultimately killing the gunman when he refused to drop another weapon.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.