Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a ‘coup’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court told the new liberal majority in a scathing email that they had staged a “coup” when they voted recently to weaken her powers and hire a new director of state courts. Chief Justice Annette Ziegler said in the emails obtained Monday by The Associated Press that the firing of the courts director was illegal and ordered interim state court director Audrey Skwierawski to stop signing orders without her knowledge or approval. A request for comment from the four-justice liberal majority was left with Supreme Court spokesperson and was not immediately returned.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.