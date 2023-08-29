Alabama lawmaker arrested on voter fraud charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislator was arrested Tuesday on felony voter fraud charges accusing him of voting in a district where he did not live. Madison County jail records show Republican Rep. David Cole of Huntsville was arrested on charges of voting in unauthorized locations. The arrest comes after accusations that Cole did not live in the district in which he was elected. Cole was elected to the House of Representatives last year. The charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The Alabama attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case. House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter issued a statement Tuesday, saying he had learned of Cole’s arrest and is waiting to learn more details.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.