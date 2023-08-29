Bavarian governor orders his deputy to fully explain himself to clear allegations of antisemitism

BERLIN (AP) — Bavaria’s governor says his deputy has not done enough to prove he wasn’t responsible for an antisemitic flyer as a high school student. Markus Soeder has ordered his deputy, Hubert Aiwanger, to answer 25 questions to clear himself of any possible involvement in the scandal that has caused an uproar in Germany. Last week, a newspaper reported that when Aiwanger was 17, he was suspected of writing a flyer for a competition offering a first prize of “a free flight through the chimney at Auschwitz.” Aiwanger has denied that he wrote the flyer and his older brother later came forward claiming he had written it.

