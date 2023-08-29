Saudi Arabia gets an unlikely visitor when a plane full of Israelis makes an emergency landing

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A plane carrying Israelis home from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles has made an emergency stop in Saudi Arabia before flying back to Tel Aviv. The incident was praised by Israel as a sign of goodwill as Washington works to establish formal relations between the two countries. Israeli media reported the plane carrying 128 passengers was forced to land Monday because of an electrical malfunction. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the passengers were flown back Tuesday on an alternate plane. Passengers described a frightening stretch of time as an acrid burnt smell filled the cabin and the pilot came over the intercom to say the plane would be forced to make an emergency stop in a country with which Israel has no air links or diplomatic ties.

