Jury convicts central Indiana man of 3 counts of murder in 2021 apartment slayings

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a central Indiana man of three counts of murder in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people that authorities say resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of the defendant. Forty-two-year-old Chad Grimball of Thorntown also was found guilty of firearm offenses in the slayings of 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr.; Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin; and Martin’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop, all of Lebanon. Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8, 2021, at a Lebanon apartment after receiving a report that three people may be dead. All three had been shot in the head.

