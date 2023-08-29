Sudan’s military leader visits Egypt on his first trip abroad since the country plunged into war

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military officer has visited Egypt on his first trip abroad since the country plunged into a large-scale conflict this year. The Egyptian presidency says President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, on the conflict in Sudan. It says the two leaders discussed efforts to end the conflict in Sudan in a way that preserve the sovereignty and integrity of the Sudanese state. The country plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.

