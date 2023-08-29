Who’s running for president? See a rundown of the 2024 candidates

With more than a year until the 2024 presidential election, the field of candidates is largely set. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have dominated the early Republican race. But other GOP candidates including former Vice President Mike Pence, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina are looking for an opening in case Trump and DeSantis falter. President Joe Biden faces a couple of Democratic challengers but is expected to secure his party’s nomination.

