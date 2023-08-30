Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new report examining Baltimore’s response to a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party last month says that police ignored multiple warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to the shooting. The report released Wednesday says those failures could indicate officer bias. The Baltimore Police Department has promised command-level leadership changes in response to the findings. Two people died and 28 others were injured when gunshots tore through a large crowd filling the courtyard of the Brooklyn Homes public housing complex in south Baltimore the morning of July 2. Most of the victims were teens and young adults.

