Ex-official under Belarus President Lukashenko to face Swiss trial over enforced disappearances

GENEVA (AP) — A former member of Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko’s special security forces is set to face trial in Switzerland next month for the forced disappearances of political opponents in the late 1990s. Activists on Wednesday have called it a “watershed moment” in international justice that could trigger other prosecutions abroad of officials in the former Soviet republic. The case against Yuri Harauski is set to take place Sept. 19-20 in the northern Swiss regional court of St. Gallen and centers on the enforced disappearances of three people in 1999.

By JAMEY KEATEN and YURAS KARMANAU Associated Press

