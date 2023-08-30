Japanese ministers eat Fukushima fish to show it’s safe after nuclear plant wastewater is discharged

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers have eaten Fukushima fish sashimi at a lunch meeting in an apparent effort to show that fish is safe following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The release of the treated wastewater into the ocean, which began Thursday and is expected to continue for decades, has been strongly opposed by fishing groups and by neighboring countries. All seawater and fish sampling data since the release have been way below set safety limits. Japan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a travel advisory urging Japanese citizens to use extra caution in China. It cited an escalation of harassments and violent protests over the discharge of the wastewater.

