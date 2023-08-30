Man who fatally shot South Carolina college student entering wrong home was justified, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a resident who fatally shot a University of South Carolina student who tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street last weekend was justified in his actions. Police in Columbia say 20-year-old student Nicholas Anthony Donofrio died early Saturday after knocking, banging, and kicking on the front door of the man who shot him when he broke a glass window. A police statement Wednesday says investigators concluded the shooter was covered by South Carolina’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” law. Police said the shooter had a legally owned firearm and no charges will be filed. He was not identified by police.

