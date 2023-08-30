Michigan State, Tennessee exhibition hoops game to benefit Maui wildfire charity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State and Tennessee will meet in an exhibition basketball game to raise money for relief efforts in the aftermath of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Michigan State announced Wednesday that it will play the Volunteers on Oct. 29 at the Breslin Center. All proceeds will be given to the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina was devasted by a wildfire, leaving more than 100 dead and an unknown number of people missing. It is unclear what the status is of this season’s Maui Invitational.

