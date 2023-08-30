Pennsylvania is considering an earlier 2024 presidential primary, partly to avoid voting on Passover

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation to hold the state’s 2024 presidential primary earlier. It wouldn’t, however, give the state’s voters much more say in deciding presidential nominees. A Senate committee on Wednesday passed a bill to change the state’s primary from April 23 to March 19. That still leaves highly populous states ahead of Pennsylvania and lawmakers say a final bill could move it later. Many state lawmakers want an early primary date, but not so early that it pushes the primary campaign into the winter holiday season. This year, more lawmakers are motivated to support a change because April 23 is the first day of Passover, a Jewish holiday.

