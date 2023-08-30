Prosecutors drop felony charges against Iowa man who had guns, ammunition in Chicago hotel room

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped all felony charges against an Iowa man who was arrested in 2021 by Chicago police for having guns and ammunition in his hotel room overlooking a popular tourist attraction. The Chicago Sun-Times reports Cook County prosecutors dropped felony charges against Keegan Casteel on Monday after he pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, a misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $500 fine. The Ankeny, Iowa, man had faced two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Casteel was arrested in July 2021 when a housekeeper found the guns and ammunition in his room at the W Hotel overlooking Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier.

