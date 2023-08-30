UN calls for $15.5 million for aftermath of clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has appealed for $15.5 million to respond to the fallout of clashes in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp earlier this month. The agency, known as UNRWA, said Wednesday the money is needed to repair infrastructure damaged in the clashes in the Ein el-Hilweh camp, provide alternate schooling locations for children who will now be unable to use the schools in the camp, and hand cash assistance to people who have been displaced from their homes. There are nearly 500,000 Palestinian refugees registered in Lebanon, although the actual number is believed to be around 200,000.

