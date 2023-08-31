2nd man charged in July shooting at massive Indiana block party that killed 1, injured 17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has charged the second man arrested in a July shooting at a massive block party in central Indiana that left one person dead and 17 others wounded. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman announced Thursday he charged 29-year-old Justin Bonner of Muncie with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Bonner was arrested by Muncie police on Monday. The July 30 shooting occurred as hundreds of people were attending the block party in Muncie, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Thirty-year-old Joseph Bonner III was killed and 18 others were injured. The Bonners are brothers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.