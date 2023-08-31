4 Finnish men charged with plotting racially motivated attacks using 3D printed weapons

HELSINKI (AP) — Prosecutors in Finland have filed charges against four Finnish men, who are part of a radicalized domestic group, for plotting attacks against migrants, critical infrastructure and their perceived political opponents, authorities said. Police said Thursday the men are also suspected of manufacturing weapons by 3D printing in preparation for a racially-motivated armed conflict in Finland. Three of the men have been charged with terrorist crimes for the manufacture of firearms and training to use them. Finnish public broadcaster YLE said the four embrace neo-Nazi ideology. The defendants, one of whom remains in police custody, have pleaded not guilty to most of the charges.

