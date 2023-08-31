A man convicted of killing his girlfriend in Pennsylvania, and sought by Brazil, escapes prison

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he’s also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan says that 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante is also wanted in a 2017 slaying in his native Brazil. She says Cavalcante eluded guards Thursday morning at the county prison in West Chester while awaiting transfer to a state prison. He had been serving a life sentence in Pennsylvania. Ryan says residents within a six-mile radius of the prison have been notified.

