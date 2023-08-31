A suicide bomber has attacked a security convoy in NW Pakistan, killing 9 soldiers, says military

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military and officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing nine soldiers and wounding 20 others. The attack happened Thursday in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. There was no immediate claim from any group. Bannu is located near the former militant stronghold of North Waziristan district, which served as a base for insurgents until the army cleared the region of insurgents years ago.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.