A suicide bomber has attacked a security convoy in NW Pakistan, killing 9 soldiers, says military
By RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military and officials say a suicide bomber has targeted a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, killing nine soldiers and wounding 20 others. The attack happened Thursday in Bannu, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement. There was no immediate claim from any group. Bannu is located near the former militant stronghold of North Waziristan district, which served as a base for insurgents until the army cleared the region of insurgents years ago.