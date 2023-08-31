A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say the driver of an SUV was killed and 18 people were injured in a wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus. Howard County police say the bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. It collided with a Buick Enclave traveling westbound in eastbound lanes. Police say the man who was driving the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver and 17 passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police say aren’t considered life-threatening.

