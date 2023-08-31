Activists prepare for yearlong battle over Nebraska private school funding law
By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Activists are declaring a victory this week as they fight a Republican-backed law allowing Nebraska taxpayer money to be used for private school tuition. But both sides acknowledge that the battle is just beginning. Opponents said Wednesday that they’d gathered nearly twice the roughly 60,000 signatures needed to ask voters for repeal. Gov. Jim Pillen promised the fight wouldn’t be over even if opponents succeed in putting the law to voters in November 2024. If repealed, Nebraska would join North Dakota as the only states not offering some type of public payment for private school tuition.