Auto workers leader slams companies for slow bargaining, files labor complaint with government

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it has filed unfair labor practice complaints against Stellantis and General Motors for failing to make counteroffers to the union’s economic demands. President Shawn Fain told workers Thursday that Ford was the only company of the Detroit Three to make such an offer, but it rejected most of the union’s proposals. Contracts between 146,000 auto workers and the Detroit companies expire at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14, and Fain is once again threatening to strike. He says the union filed the complaints with the National Labor Relations Board. Stellantis says it’s shocked by the complaint and Ford said it has offered a fair proposal.

