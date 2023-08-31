Hyundai and LG will invest an additional $2B into making batteries at Georgia electric vehicle plant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai and LG Energy Solution are spending an additional $2 billion and hiring an extra 400 workers to make batteries at the automaker’s sprawling U.S. electrical vehicle plant that is under construction in Georgia. The announcement Thursday comes three months after the companies first announced a partnership to produce EV batteries for the vehicles Hyundai plans to begin manufacturing at the site west of Savannah in 2025. Expanding the plant’s battery-making operation brings the project’s total investment to more than $7.5 billion and its overall workforce to 8,500. Gov. Brian Kemp hailed the expansion announcement as part of a continuing effort to “make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation.”

By RUSS BYNUM and JEFF AMY Associated Press

