Kansas officials are no longer required to change trans people’s birth certificates, judge says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge says Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities. A U.S. district judge on Thursday approved a request from Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach to block birth certificate changes because of a new state law defining male and female as the sex assigned at birth. Kobach was successful in lifting a policy imposed when Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration settled a 2018 lawsuit challenging a previous Republican no-changes policy. More than 900 people have changed their birth certificates since. Kansas is among a few states not allowing transgender people to change their driver’s licenses.

By JOHN HANNA and JOSH FUNK Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.