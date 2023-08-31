Ohio lawmaker stripped of leadership after a second arrest in domestic violence case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio state Rep. Bob Young has been stripped of his leadership position in the Ohio House after his second arrest in less than two months in a domestic violence case. Fellow Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens removed the Summit County representative from his position as a committee chair Thursday, his spokesperson confirmed. It follows Young being charged with violating a protective order after a grand jury indicted him on domestic violence and assault charges. In court records, authorities say he assaulted his wife and brother in early July. Young’s lawyer hasn’t responded to repeated requests for comment.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

