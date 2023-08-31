Poland and South Korea plan to hold joint military exercises in Poland soon

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Defense ministers for Poland and South Korea say the two countries plan to hold joint military exercises in Poland soon to show the effectiveness of Korean equipment in the Polish armed forces. Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and South Korea’s Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup made the comments after holding talks in Warsaw. Poland is purchasing tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons and military equipment from South Korea as it upgrades its defense potential in the face of war in neighboring Ukraine. Blaszczak said steps are being taken to allow some of the equipment to be made in Poland.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.