Sudan’s army chief warns that the country will be fragmented if the deadly conflict is not resolved

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Sudan’s army warned that the northeast African country will be divided if its deadly conflict between the military and rival paramilitary force is not resolved. The army chief made the remarks while addressing the country’s police force in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on Thursday. His comments echo those he made in Egypt on Tuesday. During his visit the military chief met with Egypt’s president and discussed ways to end the fighting. Neither leader gave away any details about any potential plans. The nearly five-month conflict has reduced the capital, Khartoum, to an urban battlefield.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.