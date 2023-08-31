UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appoints new defense secretary after Ben Wallace resigns role

LONDON (AP) — One of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s staunchest Cabinet allies has been named defense U.K. secretary. Grant Shapps has been a member of the Cabinet since 2019, most recently serving as secretary of state for energy security and net zero. Sunak has begun a Cabinet reshuffle ahead of a general election that is expected to take place next year. Shapps’ appointment on Thursday came after Ben Wallace formally submitted his resignation, honoring a promise made last month. Wallace was defense secretary for four years, overseeing Britain’s military response to the war in Ukraine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.