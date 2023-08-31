White Sox promote former player Chris Getz to general manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox promoted Chris Getz to general manager, staying inside the organization for the position almost two decades after the franchise last won a playoff series. Getz is replacing Rick Hahn, who was fired by chairman Jerry Reinsdorf along with president of baseball operations Ken Williams on Aug. 22. Williams was in his 11th season as executive vice president after serving as the club’s general manager for 12 years. Hahn had been with Chicago since 2002. The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series.

