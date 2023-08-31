Yale President Peter Salovey to step down next year with plans to return to full-time faculty

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University President Peter Salovey says he will step down next year and plans to return to the school’s faculty. Salovey announced Thursday that he plans to leave the post he has held for the past decade in June 2024. The 65-year-old Salovey has been president since 2013 after having served as Yale’s provost and dean of both Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. He also earned master’s degrees and a doctorate in psychology at Yale in the 1980s before joining the Yale faculty in 1986. Yale officials cited Salovey for numerous accomplishments, including expanding teaching and research space and doubling Yale’s endowment to more than $41 billion.

