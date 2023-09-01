Bosnian Serbs stage protests in support of their separatist leader

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Hundreds of Bosnian Serbs, some waving flags with the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin, have staged protests in support of their separatist leader who seeks union with neighboring Serbia. The protests were held at the unmarked internal border in Bosnia that separates the country into two entities _ the Bosnian Serb Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation. The two entities were set out under the U.S.-mediated peace deal that ended the country’s 1992-95 war. The Serb protesters chanted slogans against Bosnia being a single state. They briefly blocked traffic between the two entities, but there were no major incidents reported.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.