DeSantis won’t meet with Biden during president’s trip to survey Idalia damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office says he has no plans to meet with President Joe Biden when the Democrat flies to Florida this weekend to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia, suggesting that doing so could hinder disaster response because of the logistics involved. DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern says, “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts.” Biden is set to fly to Florida on Saturday to tour damage from the storm. DeSantis preemptively heading off a meeting contradicts Biden himself, who said earlier Friday that he would meet with Florida’s governor.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

