Family in central Mexico struggles to preserve the natural way of producing intense red dye

SAN FRANCISCO TEPEYACAC, Mexico (AP) — One family in central Mexico is struggling to preserve the production of cochineal. It’s an intense, natural red dye so prized that after gold and silver, it was probably the most valuable thing the Spaniards found in Mexico. For centuries, red clothing had been a sign of power and wealth because the dye was so rare and expensive. Colonial Mexico was largely built on the wealth derived from cochineal, which would go on to dye the British empire’s ‘Redcoat’ uniforms. It is painstakingly produced from the crushed bodies of tiny female insects that feed on the pads of nopal cactus plants.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.