Gun and drug charges filed against Myon Burrell, sent to prison for life as teen but freed in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have filed gun and drug charges against Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teen but set free in 2020 after 18 years behind bars after his sentence was commuted in a high-profile murder case. Burrell, now 37, was arrested in Robbinsdale Tuesday after police said they found a handgun and drugs in his SUV during a traffic stop. He was imprisoned for the death 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, who was killed by a stray bullet as she was doing her homework in 2008. But the Associated Press and APM Reports in 2020 uncovered new evidence and serious flaws in the police investigation.

