Hartford USL team says league refuses to reschedule game despite COVID-19 outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford’s USL team says the league refuses to reschedule its game Saturday despite an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sidelined 10 players. The Hartford Athletic soccer team posted on social media that those 10 players tested positive for the virus this week. That will leave the team with just 12 available players for its game at Tampa Bay, none of them goalkeepers. The team said despite asking the league and the Rowdies to reschedule, they have been told the game will go on. Email messages seeking comment from the league were not immediately returned. A spokesman for the Rowdies declined to comment.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.