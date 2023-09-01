OAS says legal actions in Guatemala appear aimed at keeping president-elect from taking power
By SONIA PÉREZ D.
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States’ election observation mission to Guatemala has told the regional body that actions taken by Guatemala’s justice system against the Seed Movement party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo appear to be aimed at preventing him from taking power. Eladio Loizaga told a special meeting of the permanent council that the Aug. 20 election was peaceful, transparent and left no doubt as to the will of the people. But in summarizing the various legal actions taken by the Attorney General’s office against the Seed Movement, Loizaga said there appears to be clear political intent.