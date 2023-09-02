Japan’s synthesized singing sensation Hatsune Miku turns 16

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Hatsune Miku has always been 16 years old and worn long aqua ponytails. She is Japan’s most famous Vocaloid, a computer-synthesized singing voice software, that, in her case, is accompanied by a virtual avatar. Legions of fans are celebrating the 16th anniversary of her Aug. 31, 2007, release. An online exhibition, a special watch and songwriting to showcase Miku’s high-pitched, cutesy voice are some of what’s in store. On Friday, thousands of people packed a concert hall in a Tokyo suburb to watch their virtual idol dance and sing as a life-size animation figure on stage, while accompanied by human musicians.

